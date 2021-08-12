Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%.

Shares of RESN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18. Resonant has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on RESN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

