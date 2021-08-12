ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.67.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $272.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.09. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,511. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.