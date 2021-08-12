Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Select Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Select Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

