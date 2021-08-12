Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PennantPark Investment Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $452.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 91,482 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 111,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 56.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

