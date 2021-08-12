Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOGC. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of LOGC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,380. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

