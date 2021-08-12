Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report released on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. 2,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,610. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.