Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Twist Bioscience Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn ($3.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.96). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total transaction of $355,853.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

