Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paya Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Paya in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 152.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Paya by 61.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,742,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 666,089 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 4.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Paya by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,275,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after buying an additional 664,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

