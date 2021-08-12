Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.56.

Shares of ALS opened at C$17.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.63 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.43 million and a P/E ratio of -60.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.15.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

