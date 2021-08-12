Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 10%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) traded down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.56. 7,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 441,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.44.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,486,000.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

