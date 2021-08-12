Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cargojet (CGJTF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cargojet (OTCMKTS: CGJTF):

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$293.00 to C$300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cargojet stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.66. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.78. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.