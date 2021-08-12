Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,663. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.96 and a beta of 3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.