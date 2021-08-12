Raymond James Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SMMCF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $$15.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 928. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

