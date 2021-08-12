Raymond James Increases EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $24.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVCM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up 0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 19.40. 2,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,861. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

