Raymond James Cuts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $275.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $317.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.47. 24,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,067. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $263,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Cigna by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 52,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Cigna by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

