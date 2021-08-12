Raymond James Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

