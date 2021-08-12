Raymond James Boosts Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $20.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. 7,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 128.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 123,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

