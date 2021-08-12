Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,996.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,996 ($26.08) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($25.08), with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,964 ($25.66).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAT shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,886.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

