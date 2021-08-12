RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%.

RAPT stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 11,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,266. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $802.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $330,259 over the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

