Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

