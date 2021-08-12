Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Randstad has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.33.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.