Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

RANJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Randstad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Randstad has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.33.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

