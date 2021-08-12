Rally Market Capitalization Hits $118.57 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $118.57 million and $10.36 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00144346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00152937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,470.62 or 0.99905239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.18 or 0.00869822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 7,531,381,932 coins and its circulating supply is 228,357,335 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

