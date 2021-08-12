RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. RadNet reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,849. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76. RadNet has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

