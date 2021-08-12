Quilter plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.27. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

