Quilter plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.27. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22).
About Quilter
Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.