Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s 9th Largest Position

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises 5.1% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.73. 865,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,894. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

