Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKILY. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

DKILY traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

