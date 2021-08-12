Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Verso Co. Raised by BWS Financial (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Verso in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

VRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $647.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Verso by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

