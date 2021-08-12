Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRPL. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,657.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $55,214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 41.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.