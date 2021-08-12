Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Raised by Analyst

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Laurentian downgraded shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.17.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$160.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$82.95 and a twelve month high of C$160.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$144.36.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

