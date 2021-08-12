Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Cut by Analyst

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WKHS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

