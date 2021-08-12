Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Decreased by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -342.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
