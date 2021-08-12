Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $255.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.91. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,599.65, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,726 shares of company stock worth $719,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

