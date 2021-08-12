Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medallion Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.80 and a beta of 2.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

