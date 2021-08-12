Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

