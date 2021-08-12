Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Air Industries Group Reduced by Taglich Brothers (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Industries Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

AIRI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.63. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

