Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

