Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for electroCore, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) – Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of electroCore in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

ECOR has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. electroCore has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in electroCore by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

