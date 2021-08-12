Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nautilus, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of NLS opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $9,097,000. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $6,170,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $4,268,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 350,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.