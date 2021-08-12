Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Replimune Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

