Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Casper Sleep in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 16,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,750. Casper Sleep has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $234.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.73.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

