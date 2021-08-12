Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%.

NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

