Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of PIM stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.47.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
