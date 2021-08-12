Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.93% and a negative net margin of 166.28%.

NASDAQ PULM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 185,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

