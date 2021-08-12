PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at KeyCorp

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUBM. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 70,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,789. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

