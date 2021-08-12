PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at KeyCorp

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUBM. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 70,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,789. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11.
In related news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
