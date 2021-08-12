ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.74

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

