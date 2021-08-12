PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTICU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

PTICU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,175. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.