Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Up 4.3%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.31 and last traded at $149.31. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.79.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

