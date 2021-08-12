Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,298 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.77. 1,506,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,609,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

