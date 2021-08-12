Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 431 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,775 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,097,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 598,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 272,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHM remained flat at $$49.62 during trading on Thursday. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,984. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

